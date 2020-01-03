Email
Review: Justin Bieber releases refreshing pop single 'Yummy'

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Pop superstar Justin Bieber released his brand new sultry single "Yummy" on January 3, 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is the lead single from his highly-anticipated forthcoming fifth studio album, and it's his first solo single in three years. "Yummy" encompasses elements of pop, R&B/soul, and even adult contemporary music. Bieber maintains solid control over his voice and he displays his impressive falsetto in the bridge.
His song's lyric video is trending on YouTube, and it was animated by Arben Vllasaliu, and edited by Nathan Flanagan-Frankl.
Bieber revealed that he will be releasing the official music video for the song tomorrow, on January 4, at 12 p.m. EST.
"Yummy" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, it is great to hear new music from Justin Bieber. "Yummy" is catchy and worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Justin Bieber and his music, check out his official homepage.
