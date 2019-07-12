Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Teen music star Billie Eilish has released a new version of "bad guy" where she collaborates with global pop mega-star Justin Bieber, and the result is magical. It is evident that collaborating with "The Biebs" is a dream come true for Eilish since she grew up with posters of him all over her bedroom. It is crazy how music and art can bring all that full circle. In a post on social media, Bieber expressed that he is "So proud of Billie." Billie Eilish High Rise PR "bad guy" featuring Justin Bieber is available on The Verdict Overall, This journalist has always been a huge fan of "bad guy" by This duet is a match made in musical heaven, and it shows Eilish and Bieber at their musical best. It is a nice balance of Eilish's crisp, haunting voice, and Bieber's velvet vocals; moreover, it's a refreshing remix.It is evident that collaborating with "The Biebs" is a dream come true for Eilish since she grew up with posters of him all over her bedroom. It is crazy how music and art can bring all that full circle. In a post on social media, Bieber expressed that he is "So proud of Billie.""bad guy" featuring Justin Bieber is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber have released a glorious new duet version of "bad guy." The single now deserves to go to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.This journalist has always been a huge fan of "bad guy" by Billie Eilish , but the rich, rumbling vocals of Bieber help elevate it to a higher level, and it is great to hear him sing it from a male standpoint. A job well done by all, and it garners an A rating. More about Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, bad guy, Duet Justin Bieber Billie Eilish bad guy Duet