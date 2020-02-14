Email
article imageReview: Julio Iglesias Jr. superb on 'Timeless' EP this Valentine's Day Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Latin singing sensation Julio Iglesias Jr. released his highly-anticipated "Timeless" EP on February 14, which coincides with Valentine's Day.
It opens with a sultry version of "To All the Girls I've Loved Before," where his voice is smooth as silk. He picks up the pace with the mid-tempo and nonchalant "Hey," while the bluesy "When I Need You" is all heart and soul.
He allows his crisp, velvet voice to shine on "Por el Amor de una Mujer" and it closes with the stirring ballad "Abrázame," where he leaves his fans and listeners yearning for more.
Timeless is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Julio Iglesias Jr. charms on his latest EP Timeless. It was certainly worth the wait and the decision to release it on Valentine's Day is quite fitting since it's romantic and poignant.
To learn more about Julio Iglesias Jr. and his Timeless EP, visit his official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Julio Iglesias Jr. back in November of 2019.
