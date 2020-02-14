It opens with a sultry version of "To All the Girls I've Loved Before
," where his voice is smooth as silk. He picks up the pace with the mid-tempo and nonchalant "Hey," while the bluesy "When I Need You" is all heart and soul.
He allows his crisp, velvet voice to shine on "Por el Amor de una Mujer" and it closes with the stirring ballad "Abrázame," where he leaves his fans and listeners yearning for more.
Timeless
The Verdict
Overall, Julio Iglesias Jr.
charms on his latest EP Timeless
. It was certainly worth the wait and the decision to release it on Valentine's Day is quite fitting since it's romantic and poignant.
