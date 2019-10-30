Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 25, Latin singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias Jr. released his compelling new single "To All the Girls I've Loved Before." The Verdict Overall, Julio Iglesias Jr. delights on his new single "To All the Girls I've Loved Before." It is an expressive performance and his voice is smooth as silk. There is an honesty and authenticity to his delivery, and he embodies the lyrics. With this song, he is able to pay a poignant tribute to his father, iconic singer and entertainer Julio Iglesias. He is all heart and soul, and he is able to stay true to his musical roots while introducing this classic tune to a younger generation of fans. His version of "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" is refreshing and it garners an A rating. "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" is available on To learn more about Latin singing sensation Julio Iglesias Jr. and "To All the Girls I've Loved Before," check out his His vocals are crisp, rumbling and stirring. He allows his storytelling ability to shine on this song, and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners. In addition, his version in Spanish entitled "Abrázame" is also worth more than just a passing glance. His listening audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.Overall, Julio Iglesias Jr. delights on his new single "To All the Girls I've Loved Before." It is an expressive performance and his voice is smooth as silk. There is an honesty and authenticity to his delivery, and he embodies the lyrics.With this song, he is able to pay a poignant tribute to his father, iconic singer and entertainer Julio Iglesias. He is all heart and soul, and he is able to stay true to his musical roots while introducing this classic tune to a younger generation of fans.His version of "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" is refreshing and it garners an A rating. "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Latin singing sensation Julio Iglesias Jr. and "To All the Girls I've Loved Before," check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Julio Iglesias Jr, To All the Girls I've Loved Before, Singersongwriter, Latin Julio Iglesias Jr To All the Girls I v... Singersongwriter Latin