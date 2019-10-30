Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Julio Iglesias Jr. charms on 'To All the Girls I've Loved Before' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 25, Latin singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias Jr. released his compelling new single "To All the Girls I've Loved Before."
His vocals are crisp, rumbling and stirring. He allows his storytelling ability to shine on this song, and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners. In addition, his version in Spanish entitled "Abrázame" is also worth more than just a passing glance. His listening audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.
The Verdict
Overall, Julio Iglesias Jr. delights on his new single "To All the Girls I've Loved Before." It is an expressive performance and his voice is smooth as silk. There is an honesty and authenticity to his delivery, and he embodies the lyrics.
With this song, he is able to pay a poignant tribute to his father, iconic singer and entertainer Julio Iglesias. He is all heart and soul, and he is able to stay true to his musical roots while introducing this classic tune to a younger generation of fans.
His version of "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" is refreshing and it garners an A rating. "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about Latin singing sensation Julio Iglesias Jr. and "To All the Girls I've Loved Before," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Julio Iglesias Jr, To All the Girls I've Loved Before, Singersongwriter, Latin
 
Latest News
Top News
Britain starts unpredictable election battle over Brexit
Pathologist says Epstein's injuries point to murder, not suicide
Quebec raises legal age to buy pot to 21 — Is it a good idea?
Informant who fingered IS leader likely to reap huge reward: report
Q&A: Retail policy abuse is costlier than payments fraud Special
Q&A: Collaboration technologies bring holiday cheer to workers Special
Former Juul executive alleges company shipped contaminated pods
A conversation with the CEO of LIVIT: the new live-streaming app Special
Mullah on the march: Pakistan cleric takes on Imran Khan
Easton Corbin talks about 'Raising Humans,' Companions for Heroes Special