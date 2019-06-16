The song has a neat orchestral arrangement to it and it stands out lyrically and sonically. Roberts
allows her crisp, crystalline vocals to shine, and it will resonate well with her fans and listeners.
"I Couldn't Make You Love Me" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Julie Roberts
shines on her expressive single "I Couldn't Make You Love Me." It is great to hear new music from this gifted and underrated country songstress and hopefully, there will be a lot more where that came from.
Roberts emerges as the country music version of Adele
, and that should be taken as a major compliment. "I Couldn't Make You Love Me" garners an A rating.
