Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Julie Roberts will melt your heart with new country single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Julie Roberts released her beautiful country single 'I Couldn't Make You Love Me," independently, in mid-May.
The song has a neat orchestral arrangement to it and it stands out lyrically and sonically. Roberts allows her crisp, crystalline vocals to shine, and it will resonate well with her fans and listeners.
"I Couldn't Make You Love Me" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Julie Roberts shines on her expressive single "I Couldn't Make You Love Me." It is great to hear new music from this gifted and underrated country songstress and hopefully, there will be a lot more where that came from.
Roberts emerges as the country music version of Adele, and that should be taken as a major compliment. "I Couldn't Make You Love Me" garners an A rating.
Read More: Julie Roberts chatted with Digital Journal about her new music.
More about Julie Roberts, Country, Single, i couldn't make you love me
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Maija DiGiorgio puts on hilarious comedy show at The Brokerage Special
Getting to zero: the Japan town trying to recycle all its waste
Hong Kong leader apologises as massive rally chokes city
Trump to raise Hong Kong protests with Xi at G20: Pompeo
Fecal transplant deaths: Call for improved regulations
Barrels of agent orange chemicals found in Oregon lake
After conquering Broadway, 'Hamilton' eyes global tour
Review: The Warped Tour Band rocks Mulcahy's in a punk and emo fashion Special
Japanese tanker owner contradicts US account of attack
Review: Julie Roberts will melt your heart with new country single Special