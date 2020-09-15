Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Nashville artist Julia Cole released her new single "Do You Mind," which is quite stunning. Digital Journal has the scoop. It was co-produced by Josh Ronen and Julia Cole, this is an R&B/soul country sound that is quite distinct. "Do You Mind" is smooth, nonchalant, sexy, and it makes listeners want to move. Her crisp, sultry vocals are reminiscent of Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry meets Maren Morris. "Leather wallet on the counter, I can tell you're about to close out, I don't even blame you, boy this dive is a ghost town," she sings in the opening verse. Cole has toured the world, and she has shared the stage with such diverse musicals as Dan + Shay, The Chainsmokers, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi. "Do You Mind" is available on such digital service providers as To learn more about Julia Cole and her new single "Do You Mind," check out her She describes "Do You Mind" as a much-needed fun and empowering counter-story to the classic "boy-hits-on-girl" country music narrative. "This track empowers the woman to take the first step, make the first move, and know she is worth it," she said.It was co-produced by Josh Ronen and Julia Cole, this is an R&B/soul country sound that is quite distinct. "Do You Mind" is smooth, nonchalant, sexy, and it makes listeners want to move. Her crisp, sultry vocals are reminiscent of Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry meets Maren Morris."Leather wallet on the counter, I can tell you're about to close out, I don't even blame you, boy this dive is a ghost town," she sings in the opening verse.Cole has toured the world, and she has shared the stage with such diverse musicals as Dan + Shay, The Chainsmokers, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi."Do You Mind" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify Deezer , and Apple Music To learn more about Julia Cole and her new single "Do You Mind," check out her official website and her Facebook page and follow her on Instagram More about Julia Cole, do you mind, Country, Single Julia Cole do you mind Country Single