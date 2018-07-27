Email
article imageReview: Judy Collins releases haunting music video for 'Dreamers' single Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Veteran singer-songwriter and social activist Judy Collins has released a haunting music video for her latest poignant single "Dreamers."
"Dreamers" is an atmospheric, a cappella vocal performance, and the music video helps elevate the moving tune to a higher level. The control that Collins maintains over her voice is quite extraordinary, and the same holds true for her genuine storytelling ability.
"Dreamers" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Judy Collins shines on her new music video for "Dreamers," which is bound to hit her listeners like a shot in the heart.
What makes Collins stand out as one of the greatest and most prolific musicians of her generation is that her songs are raw, meaningful and authentic, and she sings everything with maximum soul and conviction. Anything that Collins touches musically, whether it is a song, album or music video, turns to gold. Her video for "Dreamers" is no different. It is evident that Collins and her music will stand the test of time. The music video for "Dreamers" garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about Grammy award-winning artist Judy Collins and her latest song "Dreamers," check out her official Facebook page, and her official website.
