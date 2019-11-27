Collins collaborates with Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line on "River" and they are able to evoke a wide spectrum of raw emotions. It is haunting and nostalgic at the same time, featuring beautiful vocals and harmonies. The arrangement is unique and it compliments their voices perfectly.
"River" by Judy Collins is available on Spotify
and on Amazon
. It resonated well with the New York audience when they performed it live at Joe's Pub
in New York City.
Equally remarkable is "Northwest Passage
" from her Winter Stories
album.
The Verdict
Overall, Judy Collins
is able to melt hearts with her soaring rendition of Joni Mitchell's "River." She does the song justice and sings it with heart and conviction. It garners an A rating.
