article imageReview: Judy Collins mesmerizes on Joni Mitchell's 'River' on new album Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Folk music icon Judy Collins has covered Joni Mitchell's classic song "River" on her forthcoming studio album "Winter Stories," and the result is magical.
Collins collaborates with Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line on "River" and they are able to evoke a wide spectrum of raw emotions. It is haunting and nostalgic at the same time, featuring beautiful vocals and harmonies. The arrangement is unique and it compliments their voices perfectly.
"River" by Judy Collins is available on Spotify and on Amazon. It resonated well with the New York audience when they performed it live at Joe's Pub in New York City.
Equally remarkable is "Northwest Passage" from her Winter Stories album.
The Verdict
Overall, Judy Collins is able to melt hearts with her soaring rendition of Joni Mitchell's "River." She does the song justice and sings it with heart and conviction. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Judy Collins and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
