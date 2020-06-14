All proceeds go towards the WHO Response Fund
, in an effort to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Collins' "Amazing Grace" collaboration with The Global Virtual Choir
is angelic and a match made in musical heaven. She allows her timeless, crystalline voice to shine on a tune, whose message and lyrics are as relevant as ever in these trying times. It is an ode to hope and it is quite beautiful.
This updated version of "Amazing Grace" helps elevate the song to a higher, spiritual level. It is available on Apple Music
, as well as Spotify
and Amazon Music
. It garners two giant thumbs up.
"Amazing Grace" was well-received when Judy Collins performed it live this past November at Joe's Pub
in New York City. "Her emotional sing-along finale of 'Amazing Grace' left many in the audience teary-eyed. It was a great show," Steve Bitterman, fan and attendee, remarked.