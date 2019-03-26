Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Metal fans are in for a treat. Acclaimed heavy metal band Judas Priest is back stronger than ever with their latest studio offering "Firepower." Other stand-out songs include the vivacious "Traitors Gate," the nonchalant "Spectre" and the uptempo and edgy "Flame Thrower." "Rising From Ruins" is filled with positivity, while "Necromancer" is more upbeat and its guitar work is electrifying. "No Surrender" is one of those bangers that the crowd can sing back to them at their live shows, and it closes on a bold note with "Lone Wolf" and with the gorgeous melodic ballad "Sea of Red," whose lyrics stand out by a mile. "Firepower" by Judas Priest is available on On May 14 and 15, The Verdict Overall, Judas Priest has released an exceptional new studio effort, Firepower. Rob Halford is a true force to nature, and his powerhouse voice is in a league of its own. The drums, electric guitars, and bass are intricate and loud. Each track on this CD has its own identity and it showcases their ability to constantly reinvent themselves and keep their music fresh and authentic. "Sea Of Red" alone is worth the price of this album. Firepower garners five out of five stars. To learn more about Judas Priest, their show dates and new album, check out their The album kicks off with their spitfire title track, which instantly lures the listener in this 14-track collection of metal tunes. It is followed by the mid-tempo "Lightning Strike," which features their soaring harmonies, and the harking and unflinching "Evil Never Dies."Other stand-out songs include the vivacious "Traitors Gate," the nonchalant "Spectre" and the uptempo and edgy "Flame Thrower." "Rising From Ruins" is filled with positivity, while "Necromancer" is more upbeat and its guitar work is electrifying."No Surrender" is one of those bangers that the crowd can sing back to them at their live shows, and it closes on a bold note with "Lone Wolf" and with the gorgeous melodic ballad "Sea of Red," whose lyrics stand out by a mile."Firepower" by Judas Priest is available on iTunes and on Spotify On May 14 and 15, Judas Priest will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, as part of their "Firepower" North American Tour.Overall, Judas Priest has released an exceptional new studio effort, Firepower. Rob Halford is a true force to nature, and his powerhouse voice is in a league of its own. The drums, electric guitars, and bass are intricate and loud. Each track on this CD has its own identity and it showcases their ability to constantly reinvent themselves and keep their music fresh and authentic. "Sea Of Red" alone is worth the price of this album. Firepower garners five out of five stars.To learn more about Judas Priest, their show dates and new album, check out their official homepage More about Judas Priest, Metal, Album, Heavy, Firepower Judas Priest Metal Album Heavy Firepower