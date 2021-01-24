Singer-songwriter and actor Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House" fame) released his new single "Fall On Me." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Fall On Me" was influenced by the sound of fall and it's a stirring, piano-laden ballad that has a beautiful arrangement to it. He maintains great control over his rich, resonant voice, and it is an expressive and moving performance that really tugs at the heartstrings. This is the lead single from his forthcoming EP, which will be released in the future (slated for March of 2021).
The song's music video was filmed in Madrid, Spain, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was directed by Manolo Pavón, who is the photographer of Oscar-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar's films.
"Fall On Me" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Juan Pablo Di Pace stuns in "Fall On Me." He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it showcases his pristine vocals. It is worth more than just a passing glance. The song garners an A rating.
In December of 2020, Juan Pablo Di Pace starred in the LGBTQ holiday film Dashing in December, which was described as "pleasant."