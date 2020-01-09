Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On January 9, multifaceted entertainer Juan Pablo Di Pace performed at The Green Room 42 in the heart of New York City. Digital Journal has the scoop. Di Pace went on to introduce his talented five-piece band which included Eric Halvorson on the drums, Simon Kafka on guitar, Mary Dormand on cello, Michael Blanco on the bass, as well as his musical director Charlie Alterman on the piano, and background vocals. He picked up the pace with the uptempo "Join The Circus" and "Canzone d'Amore," prior to singing "Moonchild," as he displayed his storytelling ability as he opened up about his childhood and how he got into musical theatre. It was followed by "More," "All I Care About," the emotional "Nature Boy," as well as the classic "Piensa en mi." After sharing a few of his experiences on the feature film Mamma Mia!, where he played Petros (Colin Firth's character, Harry's partner), he sang the ABBA standard "The Winner Takes It All," which was controlled and simply glorious. He also paid a fitting tribute to the Bee Gees with "Night Fever," where he did them justice. After a stirring, piano-laden version of the Joni Mitchell-penned "Both Sides Now," he closed with George Michael's "Freedom 90" and "Sunrise Sunset," which many people may be familiar from watching Fuller House on Netflix. The Verdict Overall, Juan Pablo Di Pace was superb at The Green Room 42 in New York City, where he was able to take his fans on a journey through his music. His set was highly-eclectic consisting of polished ballads as well as uptempo and witty tunes. Whoever has yet to see Juan Pablo perform live is truly missing out. They will certainly be blown away and they will leave the venue drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. His live show garnered an A rating. To learn more about Juan Pablo Di Pace, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with He kicked off his set with an expressive rendition of "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol, where he showcases his rich, rumbling voice, and it had a neat orchestral arrangement. "Thank you for coming out to The Green Room 42," he told the audience, prior to nothing that he is a sucker for New York.Di Pace went on to introduce his talented five-piece band which included Eric Halvorson on the drums, Simon Kafka on guitar, Mary Dormand on cello, Michael Blanco on the bass, as well as his musical director Charlie Alterman on the piano, and background vocals.He picked up the pace with the uptempo "Join The Circus" and "Canzone d'Amore," prior to singing "Moonchild," as he displayed his storytelling ability as he opened up about his childhood and how he got into musical theatre.It was followed by "More," "All I Care About," the emotional "Nature Boy," as well as the classic "Piensa en mi." After sharing a few of his experiences on the feature film Mamma Mia!, where he played Petros (Colin Firth's character, Harry's partner), he sang the ABBA standard "The Winner Takes It All," which was controlled and simply glorious.He also paid a fitting tribute to the Bee Gees with "Night Fever," where he did them justice. After a stirring, piano-laden version of the Joni Mitchell-penned "Both Sides Now," he closed with George Michael's "Freedom 90" and "Sunrise Sunset," which many people may be familiar from watching Fuller House on Netflix.Overall, Juan Pablo Di Pace was superb at The Green Room 42 in New York City, where he was able to take his fans on a journey through his music. His set was highly-eclectic consisting of polished ballads as well as uptempo and witty tunes. Whoever has yet to see Juan Pablo perform live is truly missing out. They will certainly be blown away and they will leave the venue drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. His live show garnered an A rating.To learn more about Juan Pablo Di Pace, follow him on Instagram Twitter , and on Facebook : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Juan Pablo Di Pace about his New York shows, his experience on Fuller House and turning 40. More about Juan Pablo Di Pace, The Green Room 42, New york Juan Pablo Di Pace The Green Room 42 New york