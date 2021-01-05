Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House" fame) recently released his "Live in New York" concert, which he performed at Feinstein's 54 Below, on his YouTube channel.
For anybody who has yet to see Juan Pablo live, this is the closest thing one will get these days (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
This was quite the musical experience, and he allowed his incredible vocal range to shine. Charlie Alterman served as the musical director, and it was directed by Juan Pablo Di Pace and Victoria Di Pace. He co-produced it with Judy Katz and Mark Sendroff.
Fans and viewers can check out this remarkable show below on his YouTube channel.
Last month, he starred in the TV holiday film Dashing in December opposite Peter Porte and Andie MacDowell, which garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal.
Juan Pablo Di Pace, Peter Porte and Andie MacDowell in 'Dashing in December'