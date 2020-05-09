Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 8, Atlantic recording artist Josie Dunne released her new "Late Teens / Early Twenties" EP. Digital Journal has the scoop. The six-track EP closes with "Back To It," and she saves the best song in the collection for last, the sonically and lyrically moving "Lost," where she leaves her fans wanting to hear more. When asked if she was going for a certain theme for this album, she responded, "I tried to do a theme, I wanted it to feel young, nostalgic and happy." "The period of time from 18 to 23 years old is so fun... it's an in-between period where you don't have responsibilities but think you do. I wanted to keep it fun and light," she said, and added that "Lost" is the song that is the most personal to her since it "encapsulates the whole EP." Her Late Teens / Early Twenties EP is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about It opens with her nonchalant "Ooh La La," and she allows her crisp, resonant voice to shine on "Same." "Stay The Way I Left You" is a soaring collaboration with Dahl, while she shows some attitude on the edgy "Mute."The six-track EP closes with "Back To It," and she saves the best song in the collection for last, the sonically and lyrically moving "Lost," where she leaves her fans wanting to hear more.When asked if she was going for a certain theme for this album, she responded, "I tried to do a theme, I wanted it to feel young, nostalgic and happy.""The period of time from 18 to 23 years old is so fun... it's an in-between period where you don't have responsibilities but think you do. I wanted to keep it fun and light," she said, and added that "Lost" is the song that is the most personal to her since it "encapsulates the whole EP."Her Late Teens / Early Twenties EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Josie Dunne shines on her newest Late Teens / Early Twenties EP, which is highly eclectic. She has an old soul and she proves that she is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary music scene. It garners four out of five stars.To learn more about Josie Dunne and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Josie Dunne, Late Teens Early Twenties, Ep, Atlantic Josie Dunne Late Teens Early Twe... Ep Atlantic