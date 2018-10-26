Special By By Markos Papadatos 40 mins ago in Music Country star Josh Turner released his new studio album "I Serve A Savior" on October 26, which is his first musical effort in the Christian genre of music. I Pray My Way out of Trouble," where he collaborates with Bobby Osborne, and "Great Is Your Faithfulness," which is an ode to grace. The piercing harmonies of Sonya Isaacs reunite with Turner's rich, baritone vocals on "How Great Thou Art." "The River (Of Happiness)" is a true family affair for Turner since it features backing vocals from his wife and all of his four sons. After a harking rendition of "Amazing Grace," Turner includes a refreshing new version of his signature tune "Long Black Train," and it closes on an inspirational note with "Me and God." The Verdict Josh Turner has outdone himself on his inaugural Christian album I Serve A Savior. All of the tracks on here are warm, inspirational and unique. It is evident that this studio effort was a labor of love for Turner. Hopefully, there will be more Christian music from Turner in the future, as he has found an additional home in this genre. I Serve A Savior garners an A rating. Read More: Josh Turner chatted with The album opens with " I Saw the Light ," which features the glorious harmonies of Sonya Isaacs, as he pays homage to Hank Williams. It is followed by "I Pray My Way out of Trouble," where he collaborates with Bobby Osborne, and "Great Is Your Faithfulness," which is an ode to grace.The piercing harmonies of Sonya Isaacs reunite with Turner's rich, baritone vocals on "How Great Thou Art." "The River (Of Happiness)" is a true family affair for Turner since it features backing vocals from his wife and all of his four sons.After a harking rendition of "Amazing Grace," Turner includes a refreshing new version of his signature tune "Long Black Train," and it closes on an inspirational note with "Me and God."Josh Turner has outdone himself on his inaugural Christian album I Serve A Savior. All of the tracks on here are warm, inspirational and unique. It is evident that this studio effort was a labor of love for Turner. Hopefully, there will be more Christian music from Turner in the future, as he has found an additional home in this genre. I Serve A Savior garners an A rating.: Josh Turner chatted with Digital Journal about his new album, I Serve A Savior More about josh turner, i serve a savior, Album, Christian josh turner i serve a savior Album Christian