Multi-platinum-selling country artist Josh Turner is back with his new live performance video for "I Saw The Light," which was filmed at Gaither Studios.
This song is featured on his upcoming Christian album, I Serve A Savior. As always, it features Turner's rich, baritone voice, as well as the soaring harmonies of bluegrass and gospel songstress Sonya Isaacs. Turner is able to take the Hank Williams original recording, twist it, and give the classic hymn his own touch, and the result is remarkable.
The video of this performance will be included on the complimentary 90-minute live DVD set that will be released in conjunction with his I Serve A Savior album.
Turner shared that he always loved Hank Williams' "I Saw The Light," and he is proud to include it on I Serve A Savior. "I hope fans love the new arrangement of it," he said.
I Serve A Savior is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Josh Turner and his new Christian album, check out his official website.
