Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Josh Turner tips his hat to Hank Williams with 'I Saw The Light' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Music
Multi-platinum-selling country artist Josh Turner is back with his new live performance video for "I Saw The Light," which was filmed at Gaither Studios.
This song is featured on his upcoming Christian album, I Serve A Savior. As always, it features Turner's rich, baritone voice, as well as the soaring harmonies of bluegrass and gospel songstress Sonya Isaacs. Turner is able to take the Hank Williams original recording, twist it, and give the classic hymn his own touch, and the result is remarkable.
The video of this performance will be included on the complimentary 90-minute live DVD set that will be released in conjunction with his I Serve A Savior album.
Turner shared that he always loved Hank Williams' "I Saw The Light," and he is proud to include it on I Serve A Savior. "I hope fans love the new arrangement of it," he said.
I Serve A Savior is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Josh Turner and his new Christian album, check out his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Josh Turner's title cut "I Serve A Savior."
More about josh turner, hank williams, I Saw the Light, Album, i serve a savior
 
Latest News
Top News
Many low potency products expected as Canada legalizes marijuana
Dozens killed in DR Congo oil tanker collision
Thanksgiving Day in Canada and the US — The same, but different
Review: The Monkees' Micky Dolenz talks Neil Diamond tribute and future Special
Pentagon's project called 'Insect Allies' -Is it a bioweapon?
Op-Ed: Glenn Close in 'The Wife' should win the 'Best Actress' Oscar
Israel PM's wife goes on trial in delivery meals case
Review: Michael Andrew sets personal bests at FINA World Cup in Budapest Special
Thousands gather across Europe to back migrant rescue ship
Nigeria president to run for second term with party endorsement