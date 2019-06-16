Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Uniondale - On June 15, Grammy-nominated music star Josh Groban headlined the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island. Other noteworthy songs from the first half of the show included his atmospheric version of "Pure Imagination" (which was one of the best interpretations since Barbra Streisand) and "Oceano," where he showcased his incredible range. He tipped his hat to fellow Long Island Billy Joel, the "Piano Man," with an endearing version of "She's Always a Woman." Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles joined him for a "super special" duet of Willie Nelson's "Always On My Mind." "It's a classic song and it's an example of the fact that a great, great song can be done so many different ways," he said. Their rendition was glorious and it would have made both Willie Nelson and Brenda Lee proud. Prior to that, they sang a verse of "Up Where We Belong," where they gave each other a high five. After his own original "River" from his Bridges album and "Alla luce del sole," Nettles returned onstage for a duet of "99 Years." "This song is about sticking it through," Groban said. "Not humanly or scientifically yet possible to have a relationship that long." Groban closed with an enthralling version of "You Raise Me Up," which featured his dynamic pipes and an exquisite violin solo and a choir from Sacred Heart University. "Thank you so much for being here," he told the New York audience. "We love you very very much," he added, graciously. For his encore, Groban delivered an expressive and emotional version of "To Where You Are," which left many fans and listeners in tears, and he closed with Simon and Garfunkel's classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which was sheer bliss. The Verdict Overall, Josh Groban put on an amazing live set at Nassau Coliseum. There were no gimmicks, and he allowed his rich tenor voice to do all the talking. He made the audience feel at home, and Jennifer Nettles was remarkable as well. His terrific live show garnered five out of five stars. Groban kicked off his Nassau Coliseum set with "Bigger Than Us," where he was instantly able to lure his audience in from the opening verse. It was followed by "You Are Loved (Don't Give Up)" and "Won't Look Back." Over the course of the evening, Groban interacted well with the crowd.Other noteworthy songs from the first half of the show included his atmospheric version of "Pure Imagination" (which was one of the best interpretations since Barbra Streisand) and "Oceano," where he showcased his incredible range.He tipped his hat to fellow Long Island Billy Joel, the "Piano Man," with an endearing version of "She's Always a Woman."Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles joined him for a "super special" duet of Willie Nelson's "Always On My Mind." "It's a classic song and it's an example of the fact that a great, great song can be done so many different ways," he said. Their rendition was glorious and it would have made both Willie Nelson and Brenda Lee proud.Prior to that, they sang a verse of "Up Where We Belong," where they gave each other a high five. After his own original "River" from his Bridges album and "Alla luce del sole," Nettles returned onstage for a duet of "99 Years." "This song is about sticking it through," Groban said. "Not humanly or scientifically yet possible to have a relationship that long."Groban closed with an enthralling version of "You Raise Me Up," which featured his dynamic pipes and an exquisite violin solo and a choir from Sacred Heart University. "Thank you so much for being here," he told the New York audience. "We love you very very much," he added, graciously.For his encore, Groban delivered an expressive and emotional version of "To Where You Are," which left many fans and listeners in tears, and he closed with Simon and Garfunkel's classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which was sheer bliss.Overall, Josh Groban put on an amazing live set at Nassau Coliseum. There were no gimmicks, and he allowed his rich tenor voice to do all the talking. He made the audience feel at home, and Jennifer Nettles was remarkable as well. His terrific live show garnered five out of five stars. More about josh groban, Long island, New york, nassau coliseum josh groban Long island New york nassau coliseum