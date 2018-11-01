Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Global music star Josh Groban is back with his latest studio offering "Bridges," which is one of his most compelling albums to date. Flamenco musician Vicente Amigo joins Groban on "Musica del Corazon," which has a sultry, Latin vibe to it. He is able to dust off Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," and give it a fresh, revitalized touch. Equally stunning is "Run," his duet with An added bonus is "We Will Meet Once Again," where Groban duets with one of his greatest musical heroes, internationally recognized tenor After the expressive and powerful "Bigger Than Us," the CD closes with the poignant "You Have No Idea" and on a high note with a glorious rendition of Billy Joel's "She's Always a Woman," which is vocal perfection. Bridges is available on On November 18, Groban will be performing at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City, with special musical guest Idina Menzel. The Verdict Overall, Josh Groban has released a fantastic new album, Bridges. It is evident that Groban is blessed with one of the greatest male singing voices of our generation. The control that he maintains over his voice throughout the album is incredible. This collection garners an A+ rating. Read More: Josh Groban chatted with It opens with "Granted," which is an ode to gratitude that instantly lures his listeners in Bridges. It is followed up with the crisp and crystalline "Symphony," as well as "River," which is one of the most personal tunes on the CD.Flamenco musician Vicente Amigo joins Groban on "Musica del Corazon," which has a sultry, Latin vibe to it. He is able to dust off Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," and give it a fresh, revitalized touch. Equally stunning is "Run," his duet with Sarah McLachlan An added bonus is "We Will Meet Once Again," where Groban duets with one of his greatest musical heroes, internationally recognized tenor Andrea Bocelli . Jennifer Nettles of the hit country duo Sugarland collaborates with him on the nostalgic "99 Years."After the expressive and powerful "Bigger Than Us," the CD closes with the poignant "You Have No Idea" and on a high note with a glorious rendition of Billy Joel's "She's Always a Woman," which is vocal perfection.Bridges is available on iTunes On November 18, Groban will be performing at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City, with special musical guest Idina Menzel.Overall, Josh Groban has released a fantastic new album, Bridges. It is evident that Groban is blessed with one of the greatest male singing voices of our generation. The control that he maintains over his voice throughout the album is incredible. This collection garners an A+ rating.: Josh Groban chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Madison Square Garden, as part of his "Bridges" Tour. More about josh groban, Bridges, Album, Billy joel josh groban Bridges Album Billy joel