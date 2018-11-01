Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Josh Groban releases fantastic 'Bridges' album, honors Billy Joel Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Global music star Josh Groban is back with his latest studio offering "Bridges," which is one of his most compelling albums to date.
It opens with "Granted," which is an ode to gratitude that instantly lures his listeners in Bridges. It is followed up with the crisp and crystalline "Symphony," as well as "River," which is one of the most personal tunes on the CD.
Flamenco musician Vicente Amigo joins Groban on "Musica del Corazon," which has a sultry, Latin vibe to it. He is able to dust off Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," and give it a fresh, revitalized touch. Equally stunning is "Run," his duet with Sarah McLachlan.
An added bonus is "We Will Meet Once Again," where Groban duets with one of his greatest musical heroes, internationally recognized tenor Andrea Bocelli. Jennifer Nettles of the hit country duo Sugarland collaborates with him on the nostalgic "99 Years."
After the expressive and powerful "Bigger Than Us," the CD closes with the poignant "You Have No Idea" and on a high note with a glorious rendition of Billy Joel's "She's Always a Woman," which is vocal perfection.
Bridges is available on iTunes.
On November 18, Groban will be performing at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City, with special musical guest Idina Menzel.
The Verdict
Overall, Josh Groban has released a fantastic new album, Bridges. It is evident that Groban is blessed with one of the greatest male singing voices of our generation. The control that he maintains over his voice throughout the album is incredible. This collection garners an A+ rating.
Read More: Josh Groban chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Madison Square Garden, as part of his "Bridges" Tour.
More about josh groban, Bridges, Album, Billy joel
 
Latest News
Top News
Daryl Hall and John Oates empower Americans to get 'Voates' out
US accuses China, Taiwan firms with stealing secrets from chip giant Micron
Skeletons unearthed in giant UK train line excavation
Breakthrough treatment helps paralysed patients walk
Audi Midtown showcases 2019 line of vehicles to packed house
Energy Regulator — Alberta oilpatch cleanup may cost $260 billion
Soyuz launch failed due to assembly problem: Russia
Democrats favored to take House, Republicans to hold Senate
Oceans heating faster than previously thought: study
Trump threatens shooting of Central American migrants who throw stones