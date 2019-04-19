Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On April 19, internationally recognized music star Josh Groban released his new live collection "Bridges Live: Madison Square Garden" via Reprise Records and it is available on CD and DVD formats. Veteran director Joe Thomas did a superb job directing this live project, which proved that Groban has one of the most powerful, soothing and versatile voices of our time. This concert included his newer songs from Bridges Live: Madison Square Garden is available on Read More: This journalist was at The quality of the content is superb and it gives the viewer a front-row seat to that Josh Groban musical experience at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple. It is a great way to relieve all of the excitement, as well as the moving and funny moments from that show, which showcased Groban's warm and genuine personality.Veteran director Joe Thomas did a superb job directing this live project, which proved that Groban has one of the most powerful, soothing and versatile voices of our time.This concert included his newer songs from Bridges , as well as two duets with Tony winner Idina Menzel ("Falling Slowly" from Once and "Lullaby") and his surprise duet, "99 Years," with Jennifer Nettles of the Grammy award-winning country duo Sugarland. He was truly able to bring his Bridges album to life at The Garden, and he was able to touch his listening audience on an emotional level.Bridges Live: Madison Square Garden is available on Amazon . It is a must for all fans and listeners of Josh Groban , and it garners an A rating.: This journalist was at The Garden that November 18th evening and reviewed Josh Groban's actual concert in New York. More about josh groban, Bridges, Live, Madison square garden, New york josh groban Bridges Live Madison square garde... New york