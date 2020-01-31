Veteran singer-songwriter José Feliciano released his highly-anticipated studio album "Behind This Guitar" via Anthem Records/Anthem Entertainment, which is captivating.
It opens with the crisp and catchy "I'm America," which instantly lures the listener in this eight-track collection. It is followed by the mid-tempo and sultry title track "Behind This Guitar," and "The Itch," which is bluesy and stirring. Equally impressive is the downtempo "Love One Another" and the enthralling "Smokey Places."
After a distinct, remarkable flamenco acoustic version of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain," it closes with a refreshing version of his classic holiday tune, "Feliz Navidad," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more.
Behind This Guitar is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, José Feliciano shines on his new studio offering, Behind This Guitar. Every song on this album is polished and has its own identity. Feliciano is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. This CD is highly recommended for all. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about acclaimed singer-songwriter José Feliciano and his new album, Behind This Guitar, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with José Feliciano about his new album.