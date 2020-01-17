Email
article imageReview: José Feliciano pays tribute to Fleetwood Mac with 'The Chain' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Iconic singer-songwriter and guitarist José Feliciano released his new track "The Chain." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is a track that is featured on his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Behind This Guitar, which will be released on January 31 via Anthem Records/Anthem Entertainment.
Feliciano is able to dust off the Fleetwood Mac original recording and give it his own distinct twist with acoustic guitar and flamenco elements, which are sheer bliss and make it even more appealing. "The Chain" allows Feliciano's rich, harking voice to shine and it has a haunting vibe to it.
His version of "The Chain" resonated well with the New York audience when he performed it at his concert at Sony Hall. It is worth more than just a passing glance.
"The Chain" by José Feliciano garners two thumbs up and it is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about José Feliciano and his music, check out his official website.
Read More: José Feliciano chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming album, Behind This Guitar, and being an artist in the digital age.
