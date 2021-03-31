Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Disney star and Latin sensation Jorge Blanco and Anna Chase released their clever lyric video for "Antídoto." Digital Journal has the scoop. The lyric video is artistic, entertaining, and creative. It was recorded in an original way that includes both Chase and Blanco as if they were direct messaging each other the lyrics to the song and sending videos of them singing along as well. This allowed them to follow all of the proper COVID-19 guidelines and protocols since both artists live in different countries. "Antídoto" by Jorge Blanco and Anna Chase is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, the lyric video for "Antídoto" is quite refreshing, and the perfect complement to the catchy tune; moreover, it is worth checking out. The lyric video earns two thumbs up. Well done. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with "Antídoto" garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal , where it was hailed as "delightful," and rightfully so. Chase co-wrote the song with producer T.I Jakke, who has penned and produced songs for such global music stars as Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, and Enrique Iglesias, among others.The lyric video is artistic, entertaining, and creative. It was recorded in an original way that includes both Chase and Blanco as if they were direct messaging each other the lyrics to the song and sending videos of them singing along as well. This allowed them to follow all of the proper COVID-19 guidelines and protocols since both artists live in different countries."Antídoto" by Jorge Blanco and Anna Chase is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, the lyric video for "Antídoto" is quite refreshing, and the perfect complement to the catchy tune; moreover, it is worth checking out. The lyric video earns two thumbs up. Well done.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jorge Blanco about his career in entertainment and "Antídoto." More about Jorge Blanco, Anna Chase, Disney Jorge Blanco Anna Chase Disney