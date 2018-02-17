Email
article imageReview: Jordin Sparks helps make Lay's Smiles Experience a major success Special

By Markos Papadatos     13 hours ago in Music
New York - On February 7, Grammy-nominated artist Jordin Sparks helped make the Lay's Smiles Experience in New York a major success.
Sparks made a toast in honor of Lay's Experience and Operation Smile at the pop-up experience in New York City's Times Square. The songstress has been a celebrity ambassador for Operation Smile for quite a while now, and through her partnership with Lay's, she is encouraging more people to smile, since this is for a good cause.
Starting on February 12, 2018, Lay's is creating custom-made bags with smiles on them, in an effort to support the medical non-profit organization Operation Smile, which is dedicated to providing free, safe surgery to those that are living with cleft lip and cleft palate all over the world. For each Lay's bag purchase, a donation will be made to Operation Smile, which works to improve the health of children around the world that suffer from cleft conditions.
To learn more about the children's medical charity Operation Smile, visit its official website, and for more information on Lay's Smiles Experience, check out its homepage (where one can create their own custom-made Lay's bags of chips).
For more information on Jordin Sparks, follow her on Instagram.
Read More: Jordin Sparks chatted with Digital Journal about Lay's Experience with Operation Smile.
More about Jordin sparks, lay's, Operation Smile
 
