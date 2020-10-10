This new EP opens with the carefree and melodically-stunning "Somebody's Summer" and it is followed by the catchy single "Want Me to Want You."
After the powerhouse title cut ballad "Habits and Hearts," where his vocals are reminiscent of Cole Swindell, the four-track EP closes with the upbeat and nonchalant "Call You Home."
Throughout his career in the contemporary country music industry, Rager has toured with such artists as Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Justin Moore, Trace Adkins, Randy Houser, Jon Langston, and Rodney Atkins, among others.
The Verdict
Overall, Jordan Rager charms on his new EP Habits and Hearts
, which is eclectic. It displays Rager's rich, rumbling voice and it showcases his growth as a country singer, songwriter and storyteller. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
