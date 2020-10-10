Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jordan Rager releases charming 'Habits and Hearts' country EP Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 9, country singer-songwriter Jordan Rager released his new EP "Habits and Hearts." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This new EP opens with the carefree and melodically-stunning "Somebody's Summer" and it is followed by the catchy single "Want Me to Want You."
After the powerhouse title cut ballad "Habits and Hearts," where his vocals are reminiscent of Cole Swindell, the four-track EP closes with the upbeat and nonchalant "Call You Home."
Throughout his career in the contemporary country music industry, Rager has toured with such artists as Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Justin Moore, Trace Adkins, Randy Houser, Jon Langston, and Rodney Atkins, among others.
Habits and Hearts is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Jordan Rager charms on his new EP Habits and Hearts, which is eclectic. It displays Rager's rich, rumbling voice and it showcases his growth as a country singer, songwriter and storyteller. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Jordan Rager and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Jordan Rager, habits and hearts, Ep, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Jerrod Niemann soars on heartfelt country single 'The Blame' Special
Meredith Thomas talks acting, digital age, and life in quarantine Special
Lessons for the Universal Health Services ransomware attack Special
Review: Stevie Nicks melts hearts with powerhouse 'Show Them The Way' Special
Texas governor's order on limiting ballot drop-off boxes squashed
Wildfires in Middle East force evacuations, detonate landmines
Review: Jordan Rager releases charming 'Habits and Hearts' country EP Special
Dollar makes a comeback as Cuba readies currency devaluation
Under-fire Azerbaijanis greet ceasefire with calls for war
Karabakh capital mobilises discreetly to support soldiers