article imageReview: Jonathan Jackson + Enation release haunting 'The Days Are Evil' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
On October 16, Jonathan Jackson + Enation released their brand new music video for "The Days Are Evil." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Jackson's vocals on "The Days Are Evil" are crisp and haunting. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and he is all heart and soul. The song's music video is well-crafted and it helps elevate the tune to a higher level.
The Verdict
Overall, Jonathan Jackson and his band, Enation, deliver on their new song "The Days Are Evil." Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Jonathan Jackson + Enation in the future. The song and the music video for "The Days Are Evil" both earn an A rating.
Jonathan Jackson + Enation's music is available on Apple Music.
To learn more about Jonathan Jackson + Enation and "The Days Are Evil," check out their official website and their Facebook page.
Read More: Jonathan Jackson sat down and chatted with Digital Journal back in November of 2018.
