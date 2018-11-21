Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On November 21, five-time Emmy award-winning actor and musician Jonathan Jackson performed at the iconic Town Hall in New York City, where he opened for Echo & The Bunnymen. He continued "Eastern Sky" and he showed his storytelling ability on "Echo of Moscow," whose lyrics were pure poetry. It is evident that Jackson's faith plays a major role in his songwriting process, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. "Alleluia" was the song that captivated the venue thanks to his rich, atmospheric vocals. He closed with "Written in Gold" and the mid-tempo yet poignant "The Coming of the Dawn," where his voice was controlled and harking. Jackson was able to form a strong connection with his Town Hall fans and listeners through his music. The Verdict Overall, Jonathan Jackson was able to warm up the stage for Echo & The Bunnymen at his inaugural concert at the hallowed Town Hall in New York City. Despite the cold and snowy weather outside the venue, he was able to deliver in an intimate yet exquisite setting. There is an honesty and authenticity to his music, and he sang his lyrics with soul and conviction. His acoustic set was well-received by all, and it garnered an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter Jonathan Jackson and his tour dates, check out his Jackson is known for his acting work in the daytime soap world, but he is also the front-man of the rock group Enation. He kicked off his acoustic show with "Roman Road," where he instantly lured the New York audience into his set. It was followed by "Sacred Cow" and "Rock Bottom."He continued "Eastern Sky" and he showed his storytelling ability on "Echo of Moscow," whose lyrics were pure poetry. It is evident that Jackson's faith plays a major role in his songwriting process, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable."Alleluia" was the song that captivated the venue thanks to his rich, atmospheric vocals. He closed with "Written in Gold" and the mid-tempo yet poignant "The Coming of the Dawn," where his voice was controlled and harking. Jackson was able to form a strong connection with his Town Hall fans and listeners through his music.Overall, Jonathan Jackson was able to warm up the stage for Echo & The Bunnymen at his inaugural concert at the hallowed Town Hall in New York City. Despite the cold and snowy weather outside the venue, he was able to deliver in an intimate yet exquisite setting. There is an honesty and authenticity to his music, and he sang his lyrics with soul and conviction. His acoustic set was well-received by all, and it garnered an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Jonathan Jackson and his tour dates, check out his official website More about jonathan jackson, Town hall, New york, Enation, Emmy jonathan jackson Town hall New york Enation Emmy Actor Singersongwriter