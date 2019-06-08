Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jonas Brothers superb on 'Happiness Begins' album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 7, the pop trio of siblings, Jonas Brothers, released their highly-anticipated album, "Happiness Begins," via Republic Records, and it was worth the wait.
It opens with their infectious global smash hit "Sucker," and it is followed by the nonchalant "Cool" and "Only Human," which has a neat groove to it.
Their vocals on "Used To Be" are atmospheric and resonant. Other noteworthy tunes include the vivacious "Every Single Time," the mid-tempo and catchy "Don't Throw it Away," as well as the sultry "Happy When I'm Sad."
"Hesitate" is a masterclass of soaring harmonies, and the CD closes with the carefree "Rollercoaster" and on a fitting note with "Comeback."
Happiness Begins is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Jonas Brothers are back stronger than ever with their latest studio offering, Happiness Begins, and it is evident that they are here to stay. There are no filler tracks on this collection, and they showcase tremendous growth and maturity as singer-songwriters and recording artists. There is something in it for everybody. Happiness Begins garners an A rating.
More about jonas brothers, Pop, Album, sucker, Happiness Begins
 
Latest News
Top News
Queen honours 'The Crown' actress Olivia Colman
Review: David Allen Buckner charms on 'Long Story Short' single Special
Mondo Duplantis talks about 2019 World Championships, NCAA record Special
Heatstroke kills monkeys as India suffers in searing temperatures
Mass migration from Venezuela largest in Latin American history
Google purchases Looker and opens up cloud wars
Facebook ready to launch its first cryptocurrency
Review: ‘Dark Phoenix’ goes up in flames Special
Paltrow's first Canadian Goop store sees two products pulled
Meghan makes first public appearance since son's birth at Queen's birthday