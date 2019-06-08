It opens with their infectious global smash hit "Sucker
," and it is followed by the nonchalant "Cool
" and "Only Human," which has a neat groove to it.
Their vocals on "Used To Be" are atmospheric and resonant. Other noteworthy tunes include the vivacious "Every Single Time," the mid-tempo and catchy "Don't Throw it Away," as well as the sultry "Happy When I'm Sad."
"Hesitate" is a masterclass of soaring harmonies, and the CD closes with the carefree "Rollercoaster" and on a fitting note with "Comeback."
Happiness Begins
is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Jonas Brothers are back stronger than ever with their latest studio offering, Happiness Begins
, and it is evident that they are here to stay. There are no filler tracks on this collection, and they showcase tremendous growth and maturity as singer-songwriters and recording artists. There is something in it for everybody. Happiness Begins
garners an A rating.