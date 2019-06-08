Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On June 7, the pop trio of siblings, Jonas Brothers, released their highly-anticipated album, "Happiness Begins," via Republic Records, and it was worth the wait. Their vocals on "Used To Be" are atmospheric and resonant. Other noteworthy tunes include the vivacious "Every Single Time," the mid-tempo and catchy "Don't Throw it Away," as well as the sultry "Happy When I'm Sad." "Hesitate" is a masterclass of soaring harmonies, and the CD closes with the carefree "Rollercoaster" and on a fitting note with "Comeback." Happiness Begins is available on The Verdict Overall, Jonas Brothers are back stronger than ever with their latest studio offering, It opens with their infectious global smash hit " Sucker ," and it is followed by the nonchalant " Cool " and "Only Human," which has a neat groove to it.Their vocals on "Used To Be" are atmospheric and resonant. Other noteworthy tunes include the vivacious "Every Single Time," the mid-tempo and catchy "Don't Throw it Away," as well as the sultry "Happy When I'm Sad.""Hesitate" is a masterclass of soaring harmonies, and the CD closes with the carefree "Rollercoaster" and on a fitting note with "Comeback."Happiness Begins is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Jonas Brothers are back stronger than ever with their latest studio offering, Happiness Begins , and it is evident that they are here to stay. There are no filler tracks on this collection, and they showcase tremendous growth and maturity as singer-songwriters and recording artists. There is something in it for everybody. Happiness Begins garners an A rating. More about jonas brothers, Pop, Album, sucker, Happiness Begins jonas brothers Pop Album sucker Happiness Begins