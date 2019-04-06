Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jonas Brothers release refreshing 'Cool' single and music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed pop trio Jonas Brothers released their new music video for their latest single "Cool." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Cool" is nonchalant and it has a carefree vibe to it; moreover, it allows the Jonas Brothers to showcase their mellow vocals and harmonies, which are smooth as silk. The song debuted at No. 1 on iTunes.
The music video for "Cool" was directed by Anthony Mandler and it was subsequently produced by Kim Bradshaw; moreover, it compliments the song quite well. The pop trio of siblings manage to keep things fresh with their music and that will resonate well with their fan-base. It is evident that they are back and they are here to stay.
"Cool" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, the Jonas Brothers deliver on their new single and music video for "Cool." Their video displays their wide range as recording artists. The song and its video garner two thumbs up.
To learn more about the Jonas Brothers and their new single "Cool," check out their Facebook page and on Instagram.
More about jonas brothers, Single, Cool, Music, Video
 
Latest News
Top News
UK finance minister says govt open to Brexit compromise with opposition
Falcon Heavy completes static fire test ahead of Tuesday launch
The three women hoping to upset India's Modi at the polls
Italy remembers L'Aquila dead 10 years after quake
Review: Don Felder rocks on latest solo album 'American Rock 'n' Roll' Special
UK issues passports without 'European Union' on cover
Imaginary Cities: How the digital age changes perceptions Special
Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 tour due to illness and injury
Which are the most and least stressed U.S. states?
Venezuela's Guaido calls demo to maintain pressure on Maduro