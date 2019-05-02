Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Las Vegas - On May 1, the Jonas Brothers performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Finally, Kevin Jonas joined them onstage for a fiery performance of their latest smash single "Sucker," which they sang in its entirety, and it was indeed electrifying. They got all the people in the venue on their feet as everybody was singing, clapping and dancing along with them. Their velvet harmonies as a band were as soaring as ever. The Verdict Overall, the Jonas Brothers rocked the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Hopefully, this is a harbinger for bigger and better things to come for the pop trio of siblings, especially with their forthcoming " The Jonas Brothers had the audience with them every step of the way. Their set at the Billboard Music Awards garnered two giant thumbs up. The Jonas Brothers Chris Polk / Shutterstock for Mastercard Nick Jonas kicked off their set with "Jealous," as he showcased his wide vocal range and impressive falsetto, and then Joe Jonas joined in. Joe immediately continued his DNCE smash hit "Cake By The Ocean," where they interacted with the crowd, as confetti drizzled throughout the venue. Of course, no Jonas Brothers performance is complete without laser lights.Finally, Kevin Jonas joined them onstage for a fiery performance of their latest smash single "Sucker," which they sang in its entirety, and it was indeed electrifying. They got all the people in the venue on their feet as everybody was singing, clapping and dancing along with them. Their velvet harmonies as a band were as soaring as ever.Overall, the Jonas Brothers rocked the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Hopefully, this is a harbinger for bigger and better things to come for the pop trio of siblings, especially with their forthcoming " Happiness Begins " tour dates that they announced yesterday, which will be in support of their highly-anticipated upcoming studio album The Jonas Brothers had the audience with them every step of the way. Their set at the Billboard Music Awards garnered two giant thumbs up. More about jonas brothers, Happiness Begins, Pop, Album, Trio jonas brothers Happiness Begins Pop Album Trio Siblings