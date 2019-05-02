Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jonas Brothers electrify the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
Las Vegas - On May 1, the Jonas Brothers performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Nick Jonas kicked off their set with "Jealous," as he showcased his wide vocal range and impressive falsetto, and then Joe Jonas joined in. Joe immediately continued his DNCE smash hit "Cake By The Ocean," where they interacted with the crowd, as confetti drizzled throughout the venue. Of course, no Jonas Brothers performance is complete without laser lights.
Finally, Kevin Jonas joined them onstage for a fiery performance of their latest smash single "Sucker," which they sang in its entirety, and it was indeed electrifying. They got all the people in the venue on their feet as everybody was singing, clapping and dancing along with them. Their velvet harmonies as a band were as soaring as ever.
The Verdict
Overall, the Jonas Brothers rocked the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Hopefully, this is a harbinger for bigger and better things to come for the pop trio of siblings, especially with their forthcoming "Happiness Begins" tour dates that they announced yesterday, which will be in support of their highly-anticipated upcoming studio album.
The Jonas Brothers had the audience with them every step of the way. Their set at the Billboard Music Awards garnered two giant thumbs up.
The Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers
Chris Polk / Shutterstock for Mastercard
More about jonas brothers, Happiness Begins, Pop, Album, Trio
 
Latest News
Top News
First it was canola — Now China is blocking pork from Canada
Maduro exhorts Venezuela military to fight 'any coup plotter'
Logan Henderson talks about 'End of the World,' fans and success Special
Review: Patti Smith rocks hard at Webster Hall in New York City Special
Carrie Underwood kicks off 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360'
Pentagon expects China to add international military bases
Fears mount as migrating West Coast grey whales washing up dead
Uruguayan beauty queen found dead in Mexico hotel room
From bodyguard to Queen, Thailand's Suthida makes public debut
Review: Madonna, Maluma and holograms rule the Billboard Music Awards Special