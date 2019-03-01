Email
article imageReview: Jonas Brothers back with stunning new single 'Sucker' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Music
On March 1, the Jonas Brothers released their highly-anticipated new pop single "Sucker" via the record label Republic Records.
A musical trio of brothers, Jonas Brothers is comprised of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. Throughout their career in the music industry, they have sold in excess of 17 million albums, and they have accumulated over one billion streams worldwide, coupled with many platinum and gold certifications.
Their new song "Sucker" is an exploration of overwhelming devotion, and rightfully so. It is a versatile recording that encompasses elements of pop, rock, R&B/soul, and even adult contemporary music.
They filmed the song's music video in England with their family, and the pop trio acknowledged that it feels "good to be back."
"Sucker" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It was produced by Ryan Tedder the band of OneRepublic, with assistance from Frank Dukes.
The Verdict
Overall, "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers is mid-tempo, catchy and fun. It showcases their ability to reinvent themselves musically with a fresh yet relevant new sound. They harmonize well with each other. "Sucker" is extremely radio-friendly and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about the Jonas Brothers and their new music, check out their official Facebook page and follow them on Instagram.
