By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist Jonah Prill charms on his latest single "You Remind Me," which was released on Friday, February 26. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Prill co-wrote the midtempo song with Ryan Hayes and Justin Olmstead.
In this tune, he blames the whiskey and it sheds light on the one that got away; moreover, it tells the story of a time where a spark and a youthful heart were not enough to stall a love on the run and keep the fire ignited.
This single drives listeners down a road of reliving a former romance through daily experiences. His baritone voice is rich and resonant and it has a neat arrangement to it, where it blends catchy pop melodies with slide guitar and banjo instrumentation.
"You Remind Me" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Jonah Prill delivers on his latest county single "You Remind Me," which is warm and relatable. He is poised for stardom in the contemporary county music scene. He is consistently good with the music that he puts out. "You Remind Me" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Jonah Prill and "You Remind Me," follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.
