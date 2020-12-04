The song has a bluesy and retro vibe to it, which will resonate well with their fans and listeners. It exudes an element of nostalgia. Co-bandleaders Johnny Ryan and Jeff Bostic share the lead vocals on this moving piano-laden tune.
Producer JoeBaby Michaels was at the helm, with keyboardist Bill McKay, drummer Eddie Christmas, and guitarist James Dumm, all of which helped shape "Christmas Angels" in the recording studio. This song is a reminder that the holiday of Christmas draws us closer to those we all love, including those who are no longer with us.
