Review: Johnny & the Mongrels release poignant 'Christmas Angels' song

By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Music
Johnny & the Mongrels released their poignant brand new song "Christmas Angels" on December 1. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song has a bluesy and retro vibe to it, which will resonate well with their fans and listeners. It exudes an element of nostalgia. Co-bandleaders Johnny Ryan and Jeff Bostic share the lead vocals on this moving piano-laden tune.
Producer JoeBaby Michaels was at the helm, with keyboardist Bill McKay, drummer Eddie Christmas, and guitarist James Dumm, all of which helped shape "Christmas Angels" in the recording studio. This song is a reminder that the holiday of Christmas draws us closer to those we all love, including those who are no longer with us.
"Christmas Angels" is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and on Apple Music. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Johnny & the Mongrels and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page and follow them on Twitter.
Read More: This past summer, Johnny & the Mongrels chatted with Digital Journal about "Louisiana Girl."
