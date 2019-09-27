Email
Review: Johnny McGuire shines on 'Neon Nights' country EP

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On September 27, rising country singer-songwriter Johnny McGuire released his new four-track EP "Neon Nights." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The EP opens with the mid-tempo "Tonight All Day," where the listener can recall Florida Georgia Line meets Canaan Smith. It is followed by the nonchalant and mellow "I Can't Even." "Drinkin' On a Back Road" is infectious and it closes on an upbeat note with the title cut "Neon Nights," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more, and that's a good thing.
Neon Nights EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Johnny McGuire delivers on his brand new EP, Neon Nights. It is recommended for fans of modern country music that enjoy listening to such artists as Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Canaan Smith, and Chris Lane. McGuire stands out as one of Nashville's most promising new artists. This new musical effort garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
In addition, fans that liked this EP will certainly love "Chevys and Fords," McGuire's duet with country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus. One thing's for sure, Billy Ray Cyrus sure knows real talent.
To learn more about Johnny McGuire and his new EP, check out his official Facebook page.
More about Johnny McGuire, neon nights, Country, Ep, Billy Ray Cyrus
 
