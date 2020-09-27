Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On September 26, multi-platinum country singer-songwriter John Rich (of Big & Rich fame) performed his new single "Earth To God" during the "Washington Prayer March 2020." Rich allows his rumbling, velvet vocals to shine on this moving song. This is a song that deserves to be played on the Christian music airwaves, as well as country radio stations. "Earth To God" is available on The Verdict Overall, John Rich melts hearts with this heartwarming and delicate new single "Earth To God." He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it will certainly resonate well with fans and listeners, and they ought to have the Kleenex handy. "Earth To God" is one of the most compelling songs of his career, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about John Rich, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with John Rich of the country duo Big & Rich Jason Davis Particularly impressive about this tune is that it is a simple yet powerful prayer that offers a great deal of hope and encouragement during this unprecedented time in history. It is exactly the song that our country needs during these trying times.Rich allows his rumbling, velvet vocals to shine on this moving song. This is a song that deserves to be played on the Christian music airwaves, as well as country radio stations."Earth To God" is available on Spotify Apple Music , and on Amazon Music Overall, John Rich melts hearts with this heartwarming and delicate new single "Earth To God." He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it will certainly resonate well with fans and listeners, and they ought to have the Kleenex handy. "Earth To God" is one of the most compelling songs of his career, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about John Rich, follow him on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with John Rich earlier this month about the new season of The Pursuit and his Redneck Riviera Whiskey. More about John Rich, big & rich, earth to god, Country John Rich big rich earth to god Country