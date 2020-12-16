Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music John Oates of the acclaimed musical duo Daryl Hall & John Oates soars on his exquisite version of "The Christmas Song." Digital Journal has the scoop. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Oates noted that he has been at home during the pandemic and he has been recording using Apple's Garage Band on his computer. He described it as a "therapeutic" experience and a great way to pass the time. Oates chose to record the Mel Torme classic "The Christmas Song," where he played all of the musical instruments himself and he gave it a bluesy feel. "A great song doesn't need much... Simplicity is beautiful," he admitted. "I hope you all enjoy it." The John Oates version of "The Christmas Song" is available on This classic holiday song by John Oates is timeless and nostalgic, and his rendition is heartfelt and it displays his rich, soulful vocals. It garners an A rating. Well done. He begins his video with a shoutout to all of the frontline workers that have worked tirelessly this year to help "keep us safe." He shared a "musical Christmas card" that he made for his fans and listeners in the form of a bluesy rendition of "The Christmas Song."A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Oates noted that he has been at home during the pandemic and he has been recording using Apple's Garage Band on his computer. He described it as a "therapeutic" experience and a great way to pass the time.Oates chose to record the Mel Torme classic "The Christmas Song," where he played all of the musical instruments himself and he gave it a bluesy feel. "A great song doesn't need much... Simplicity is beautiful," he admitted. "I hope you all enjoy it."The John Oates version of "The Christmas Song" is available on Amazon Spotify , and Apple Music This classic holiday song by John Oates is timeless and nostalgic, and his rendition is heartfelt and it displays his rich, soulful vocals. It garners an A rating. Well done. More about John Oates, Daryl Hall, the christmas song John Oates Daryl Hall the christmas song