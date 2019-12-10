Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: John Mellencamp superb at The Concert for The Rainforest Fund Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
New York - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp was superb at The Concert for The Rainforest Fund, which was held at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City.
This all-star concert featured such acclaimed artists as James Taylor, Bob Geldof, Shaggy, Debby Harry, Ricky Martin, H.E.R., MJ Rodriguez and Eurythmics.
Mellencamp was able to captivate the venue with a soaring acoustic solo rendition of "Jack & Diane," which was nostalgic and sheer bliss.
One of the highlight moments was when Springsteen played guitar and sang "Pink Houses" with Mellencamp, which became a soaring anthem of the evening, as the audience was reciting the lyrics verbatim. They hugged it out and took a bow together.
Mellencamp also joined Bruce Springsteen for an enthralling duet of "Glory Days," where their raspy vocals blended well together, as the crowd sang along with them.
Springsteen and Mellencamp were a part of the inspirational "Don't Stop Believin'," for the grand finale, where they left their fans wanting to hear more.
The Verdict
Overall, John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen's performance at the Beacon Theatre garnered two giant thumbs up. The crowd knew that they were in the presence of musical greatness and what made it even better is that the proceeds benefit the indigenous people and their land.
This past February, Digital Journal reviewed John Mellencamp's concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York as part of "The John Mellencamp Show."
To learn more about veteran rock star John Mellencamp and his music, check out his official website.
More about John mellencamp, The Concert for The Rainforest Fund, Rock, beacon theatre, New york
 
Latest News
Top News
Rohingya call for Myanmar's Suu Kyi to acknowledge atrocities
Review: 'Godspeed' is one of Alter Bridge's most compelling songs ever Special
Fernandez takes office as Argentina shifts to the left
New president promises to put Argentines before debt repayments
UK sets a new renewable energy record this week
Review: The Chainsmokers amazing on 'World War Joy' electronic album Special
'Manifesting Your Dreams' features 20 inspirational stories
As Iraqis protest against state, tribes make a comeback
Teens arrested as Spain police smash global paedophile ring
Q&A: Gaming trends for 2020 Special