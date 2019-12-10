Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music New York - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp was superb at The Concert for The Rainforest Fund, which was held at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City. Mellencamp was able to captivate the venue with a soaring acoustic solo rendition of "Jack & Diane," which was nostalgic and sheer bliss. One of the highlight moments was when Springsteen played guitar and sang "Pink Houses" with Mellencamp, which became a soaring anthem of the evening, as the audience was reciting the lyrics verbatim. They hugged it out and took a bow together. Mellencamp also joined Bruce Springsteen for an enthralling duet of "Glory Days," where their raspy vocals blended well together, as the crowd sang along with them. Springsteen and Mellencamp were a part of the inspirational "Don't Stop Believin'," for the grand finale, where they left their fans wanting to hear more. The Verdict Overall, John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen's performance at the Beacon Theatre garnered two giant thumbs up. The crowd knew that they were in the presence of musical greatness and what made it even better is that the proceeds benefit the indigenous people and their land. This past February, To learn more about veteran rock star John Mellencamp and his music, check out his This all-star concert featured such acclaimed artists as James Taylor, Bob Geldof, Shaggy, Debby Harry, Ricky Martin, H.E.R., MJ Rodriguez and Eurythmics.Mellencamp was able to captivate the venue with a soaring acoustic solo rendition of "Jack & Diane," which was nostalgic and sheer bliss.One of the highlight moments was when Springsteen played guitar and sang "Pink Houses" with Mellencamp, which became a soaring anthem of the evening, as the audience was reciting the lyrics verbatim. They hugged it out and took a bow together.Mellencamp also joined Bruce Springsteen for an enthralling duet of "Glory Days," where their raspy vocals blended well together, as the crowd sang along with them.Springsteen and Mellencamp were a part of the inspirational "Don't Stop Believin'," for the grand finale, where they left their fans wanting to hear more.Overall, John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen's performance at the Beacon Theatre garnered two giant thumbs up. The crowd knew that they were in the presence of musical greatness and what made it even better is that the proceeds benefit the indigenous people and their land.This past February, Digital Journal reviewed John Mellencamp's concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York as part of "The John Mellencamp Show."To learn more about veteran rock star John Mellencamp and his music, check out his official website More about John mellencamp, The Concert for The Rainforest Fund, Rock, beacon theatre, New york John mellencamp The Concert for The ... Rock beacon theatre New york