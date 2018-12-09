Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On December 7, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp released his latest studio offering, "Other People's Stuff," via Republic Records. One of the highlight songs on this CD is " After the raspy "Stones in My Passway," it closes with the haunting, acoustic ballad "Wreck of the Old 97" and with the sultry " I Don't Know Why I Love You." Other People's Stuff is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about John Mellencamp, his new album and forthcoming show dates, check out his This marks his 24th career musical effort. It opens with the mid-tempo "To the River," which features soaring harmony vocals, and it is followed by the bluesy "Gambling Bar Room Blues." He picks up the pace with the infectious "Teardrops Will Fall," which has a retro '80s Mellencamp vibe to it.One of the highlight songs on this CD is " Eyes On The Prize ," which is raw and filled with political overtones. It was released on this year's Election Day. Equally noteworthy cuts are "Mobile Blue" and "Dark as a Dungeon."After the raspy "Stones in My Passway," it closes with the haunting, acoustic ballad "Wreck of the Old 97" and with the sultry "I Don't Know Why I Love You."Other People's Stuff is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, John Mellencamp delivers on his new album, Other People's Stuff. He is able to breathe fresh life into these recordings, as he dusts them off and gives them his a distinct musical makeover. Mellencamp sustains the listener's attention for the entire duration of the project. Grab a bottle of wine, and let Mellencamp lure you in. Other People's Stuff garners an A rating.To learn more about John Mellencamp, his new album and forthcoming show dates, check out his official website More about John mellencamp, Other People's Stuff, Album, Republic, Records John mellencamp Other People s Stuff Album Republic Records