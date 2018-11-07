Email
article imageReview: John Mellencamp makes a difference with 'Eyes On The Prize' song Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On November 6, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp released "Eyes On The Prize," which coincided with Election Day.
"Eyes On The Prize" has a bluesy vibe to it, and it features Mellencamp's rich, raspy vocals. The song is raw and filled with political overtones. On this tune, the listener can recall the deep, gravelly voice of Tom Waits, and that should be taken as a compliment.
The song "Eyes On The Prize" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify. It is a track on his forthcoming studio album, Other People's Stuff, which will be released on December 7 via Republic Records.
The Verdict
Overall, John Mellencamp is able to make a strong difference with his new song "Eyes On The Prize," and its music video, features gripping, monochromatic scenery. It will hit the listener like a shot in the heart. His vocal performance is raw, unflinching and expressive. It garners an A rating.
Mellencamp is constantly pushing the boundaries in the music business with his new material. Decades later, he proves that he only gets better with age and wisdom. Judging from "Eyes On The Prize," his new album Other People's Stuff is bound to resonate well with his fans, listeners and critics.
To learn more about John Mellencamp and "Eyes On The Prize," check out his official website.
