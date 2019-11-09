Email
Review: John King releases sultry country song 'Close'

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
On November 8, country singer-songwriter John King released his new soulful song "Close" via the label Starstruck Records.
A gifted and versatile artist, King co-wrote "Close" along with songwriters Chris Gelbuda and Matt McVaney, and it was subsequently produced by McVaney. The lyrics of "Close" are warm and relatable, and it will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners.
He slows down the tempo on this song, and he is all heart and soul. King noted that he fell in love with the uniqueness of "Close," lyrically and sonically. He added that it has "a sound all of its own," and rightfully so.
"Close" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, John King soars on his sultry song "Close." It is evident that King is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country music scene. "Close" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter John King, his music and tour dates, check out his official website.
