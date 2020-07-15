Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: John King releases nonchalant video for country single 'Easy' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist John King released his liberating country single "Easy," accompanied with an uplifting music video. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is nonchalant with a feel-good vibe. King allows his rich, mellow vocals to shine on this tune; moreover, the song's video is charming and it deserves more than just a passing glance.
"Easy" is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, John King is refreshing on his new single "Easy." He continues to prove that he is one of the most underrated male singer-songwriters in the modern country music genre. His voice is smooth as silk, and "Easy" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about country artist John King and his latest single "Easy," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about John king, Country, Easy
 
Latest News
Top News
Slaver's statue comes down — A Black Lives Matter statue arises
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again
Malian opposition calls off high-risk protest
Visionary Media Group CEO talks investing technology in film Special
Annabel talks Gareth Emery, 'The Lasers' album, and solo music Special
Op-Ed: Trump orders hospitals to stop sending COVID-19 data to CDC
Chatting with Austin Peck: 'Tainted Dreams,' and digital age Special
Corey Lowery talks about new Seether album, digital age, and SAVE Special
Review: John King releases nonchalant video for country single 'Easy' Special
Peru reopens air and bus travel as GDP slumps