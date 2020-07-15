Rising country artist John King released his liberating country single "Easy," accompanied with an uplifting music video. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is nonchalant with a feel-good vibe. King allows his rich, mellow vocals to shine on this tune; moreover, the song's video is charming and it deserves more than just a passing glance.
"Easy" is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, John King is refreshing on his new single "Easy." He continues to prove that he is one of the most underrated male singer-songwriters in the modern country music genre. His voice is smooth as silk, and "Easy" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about country artist John King and his latest single "Easy," check out his official website and his Facebook page.