Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On July 12, the boy band Larger Than Life performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, with special guest host Joey Fatone of NSYNC. DJ Mike Savage provided the musical entertainment for the night. "Who loves the '90s?" Fatone asked, and the crowd went wild. "I feel freaking old. Hopefully, tonight will refresh my memory about the '90s. We have a group of guys... I love watching them, they are very energetic and a lot of fun," he said, praising Larger Than Life. "Every time I see them they keep evolving," he added. Larger Than Life Jackie Rae Photo Larger Than Life, comprised of Edvin Ortega, Chris Jehnert, Price Troche Jr. and Dan Kiernan, was able to put on a noteworthy boy band show where they tipped their hats to such iconic groups as the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and 98 Degrees ("Because of You"). Despite some technical difficulties, in the beginning, that was out of their control, Larger Than Life overcame that, and they went on to deliver a marvelous, high-energy and nostalgic concert. Price Troche Jr. also treated the crowd to a Britney Spears solo medley, which was an added bonus. Fatone himself joined Larger Than Life on stage for such songs as a cover of the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" and his very own NSYNC smash single "Bye Bye Bye." "Larger Than Life did a great job. I felt They brought me back to my teenage days in the '90s," Jillian Onorato said. Fatone was well-received by the Mulcahy's audience. Bernadette Pesco noted that she is drawn to Joey Fatone's personality due to his sense of humor. "Joey is very funny," said Jenn Pesco, fan, and attendee. "I am very excited that Joey was here at Mulcahy's," added Gina Miller. The Verdict Overall, Larger Than Life and Joey Fatone were superb at Mulcahy's last night. Each time that Fatone comes to town, the crowd cannot get enough of him. Their backing band, featuring a guitar player and drummer, rocked as well. Their live set at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating. In his opening speech, Fatone remarked, "What's up Mulcahy's? How are you all doing? This is my third time here. Thank you all for being here. I really appreciate it. We will have a lot of fun here and we will have a great time."