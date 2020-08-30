Email
Review: Joel Crouse tugs at the heartstrings with 'On My Way' music video

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Joel Crouse released his new music video for "On My Way," which really tugs to the heartstrings. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Crouse allows his rich, resonant vocals to shine on this expressive acoustic song, where the listener can recall Glen Hansard ("Falling Slowly") and that should be taken as a compliment. Crouse co-wrote it with Ed Sheeran and Kyle Rife, and it was subsequently produced by Davis Naish.
"On My Way" is a track on his latest studio offering wasteLAnd, which is available on all digital service providers by clicking here. It is a compelling track that raises awareness on suicide prevention.
The Verdict
Overall, Joel Crouse shines on his new single "On My Way." It is an inspirational song with an empowering message, especially in the trying times that we are living in today. He handles its subject matter of suicide prevention with much delicacy and sentimentalism. "On My Way" garners two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Joel Crouse and his new music, follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and on Instagram.
