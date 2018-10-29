Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On October 12, rising bluegrass artist Joe Hott released his new single, "West Virginia Rail," via Rural Rhythm Records. "West Virginia Rail" was co-penned by Duncan and Englehardt, and it has a Larry Sparks and Del McCoury retro vibe to it. Hott displays his rich, pure mountain vocals on the track, where he is joined by such noteworthy bluegrass musicians as Cody Kilby, Scott Vestal, Glen Duncan, Joe Spivey, Dennis Crouch, and Casey Campbell. Hott acknowledged that the song "West Virginia Rail" is autobiographical, telling his story, however, it can be relatable to his fans and listeners. The up-and-coming musician shared that it tells the story of a young person who is homesick when they move to the big city, in an effort to pursue new opportunities. "I think many people give up what they know to be able to succeed and that's what the song is about," Hott said. "West Virginia Rail" is available on The Verdict Overall, "West Virginia Rail" by Joe Hott is a gem. It is recommended for fans of bluegrass music. Hott stands out as one of the most promising newcomers in the genre, and his future in bluegrass should be bright. "West Virginia Rail" garners an A rating. To learn more about emerging bluegrass sensation Joe Hott and his single "West Virginia Rail," check out his This marks Hott's inaugural single with Rural Rhythm Records. "West Virginia Rail" was produced by Grammy winner Glen Duncan as well as Sony/ATV Music producer Adam Engelhardt. The song is upbeat and catchy, and it displays Hott's lively personality and love for his craft."West Virginia Rail" was co-penned by Duncan and Englehardt, and it has a Larry Sparks and Del McCoury retro vibe to it. Hott displays his rich, pure mountain vocals on the track, where he is joined by such noteworthy bluegrass musicians as Cody Kilby, Scott Vestal, Glen Duncan, Joe Spivey, Dennis Crouch, and Casey Campbell.Hott acknowledged that the song "West Virginia Rail" is autobiographical, telling his story, however, it can be relatable to his fans and listeners. The up-and-coming musician shared that it tells the story of a young person who is homesick when they move to the big city, in an effort to pursue new opportunities. "I think many people give up what they know to be able to succeed and that's what the song is about," Hott said."West Virginia Rail" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, "West Virginia Rail" by Joe Hott is a gem. It is recommended for fans of bluegrass music. Hott stands out as one of the most promising newcomers in the genre, and his future in bluegrass should be bright. "West Virginia Rail" garners an A rating.To learn more about emerging bluegrass sensation Joe Hott and his single "West Virginia Rail," check out his official website More about Joe Hott, bluegrass, Single, west virginia rail Joe Hott bluegrass Single west virginia rail