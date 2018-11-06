Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music Rock queen Joan Jett and her band, The Blackhearts, have released a compelling new music video for their empowering song "Fresh Start." Her goal with this song and music video is to inspire and to empower women. The video features strong women, and it is certain to strike a chord with her fans and listeners. In 2015, Jett was inducted into the coveted After being rejected by 23 male record label heads, Jett formed her own independent record label, Blackheart Records, which still remains as one of the few female-run indie record labels. The Verdict Overall, Joan Jett's new song "Fresh Start" is mid-tempo, upbeat and rocking. It has a retro '80s vibe to it, which adds to its appeal. The rock goddess proves that she is still at the top of her game musically. The song and its touching music video both earn an A rating. Her Bad Reputation documentary is available on all Jett released this music video on "Election Day," which is very fitting. It was produced by Blackheart Records, and edited by Caroline Jaecks. It was featured in her critically acclaimed documentary, Bad Reputation Her goal with this song and music video is to inspire and to empower women. The video features strong women, and it is certain to strike a chord with her fans and listeners.In 2015, Jett was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Blackhearts. She reminded the musical world that she was told at an early age that "girls cannot play rock and roll." Fortunately, for Jett, she did not listen, and the rest is history. She has been breaking down doors ever since, and she continues to do so.After being rejected by 23 male record label heads, Jett formed her own independent record label, Blackheart Records, which still remains as one of the few female-run indie record labels.Overall, Joan Jett's new song "Fresh Start" is mid-tempo, upbeat and rocking. It has a retro '80s vibe to it, which adds to its appeal. The rock goddess proves that she is still at the top of her game musically. The song and its touching music video both earn an A rating.Her Bad Reputation documentary is available on all digital platforms More about joan jett, Rock, fresh start, the blackhearts, Hall of fame joan jett Rock fresh start the blackhearts Hall of fame