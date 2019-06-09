Email
article imageReview: Joan Jett and Carrie Underwood rock the CMA Fest 2019 Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 7, the Queen of Modern Country" Carrie Underwood joined forces with the "Queen of Rock and Roll" Joan Jett at CMA Fest 2019.
They kicked off their medley at Nissan Stadium with "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and they picked up the pace with the badass "Bad Reputation," as Jett nailed the electric guitar.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Randee St. Nicholas
Jett and Underwood showcased their powerhouse harmonies and the control in their voices on "Crimson and Clover." It was followed by the upbeat and liberating newer song "Fresh Start." They concluded their medley of hits with Jett's chart-topping signature tune, "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," which was sheer bliss, as everybody in the audience recited the chorus verbatim. "Joan Jett," Underwood exclaimed, following the performance. "Yes, that just happened," Underwood added.
In other Carrie Underwood news, she is headlining "The Cry Pretty Tour 360."
The Verdict
Overall, Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett were able to put on a dynamic live set at CMA Fest. It was high-energy, rocking and fun. Underwood collaborating with Joan Jett was a match made in musical heaven. They proved that they are the queens of country and rock respectively. Their set garnered an A rating.
