On May 11, acclaimed British singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading released her latest studio album "Not Too Far Away" via BMG.

This new album by Armatrading is personal, and she is not afraid to showcase her feelings and vulnerability with her fans and listeners. Not Too Far Away opens with "I Like It When We're Together," which instantly lures the listener in this new studio effort. It is followed by the mid-tempo "Still Waters," whose lyrics are comprised of vivid imagery, and "No More Pain."

"Cover My Eyes" is hypnotic, while "Invisible (Blue Light)" is bluesy and soulful. The title track ballad "Not Too Far Away" is intense and filled with raw emotions. She picks up the pace with the mid-tempo "Any Place."

After the piano-driven ballad "Always in My Dreams," the album closes with the upbeat "This Is Not That," and on a fitting note with "Loving What You Hate," where she makes a powerful statement.

Not Too Far Away is available on iTunes

The Verdict

Overall, Joan Armatrading has released a compelling new studio album with Not Too Far Away. She has written, produced, recorded and arranged a well-crafted musical project; moreover, Armatrading plays all of the instruments on the CD. Armatrading does not hold anything back on this albums, and tells things how she sees then. Her sultry vocals are crystalline and bluesy, and her storytelling ability is convincing and second to none. This album garners an A rating.

For more information on British songstress Joan Armatrading and her latest CD, check out her official website