Review: Jimmy Charles soars on inspirational country EP 'Hard Way to Go'

By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Music
On December 7, American Idol alum and country singer-songwriter Jimmy Charles released his new seven-track EP "Hard Way to Go."
Charles wrote or co-wrote six out of seven songs on the collection. He worked with such producers as Paul David and Boo Mitchell for "I Am Not Alone."
The EP opens with the country rock tune "Blue Spaces," and it is followed by the sentimental ballad, "She's Where I Belong," which features his rich, rumbling voice. He shows his soft side on the soothing acoustic ballad "God and a Woman." The inclusion of the poignant ballad "Superman" on this project is sheer bliss.
"I Am Not Alone," is optimistic and inspirational, and a true anthem of empowerment. This tune raises money for those impacted by cancer. It closes on a sophisticated note with the title track "Hard Way to Go," which is a song about addiction.
Hard Way to Go is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Jimmy Charles delivers on his latest studio offering, Hard Way to Go. All seven tracks are polished and well-crafted, and there are no fillers on this musical effort. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Jimmy Charles and his new EP, check out his official website.
