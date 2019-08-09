Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On August 8, veteran music star Jimmy Buffett headlined the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, as part of his "Son of a Son of a Sailor - High Tide" Tour. Buffett began his set with "License to Chill" and it was followed by a distinct cover of "Brown Eyed Girl," where everybody was reciting the chorus verbatim, and "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes." After the nonchalant "Jamaica Mistaica," he collaborated with Mac McAnally on "Nothin' but a Breeze," which was sheer bliss. The inclusion of the tour's namesake song "Son of a Son of a Sailor" was an added bonus, and he delivered on his laid-back Alan Jackson duet "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and the Zac Brown Band's "Knee Deep." He gave his audience exactly what they wanted and the crooner delivered. Equally impressive was the acoustic portion of his show that included "Lone Palm," "Frenchman for the Night," "Half Drunk" and "African Friend," all of which were impressive. The latter half of his show featured such fan-favorite songs as "A Pirate Looks at Forty," "Last Mango in Paris," "One Particular Harbour," and his signature tune that everybody was waiting for the entire evening: "Margaritaville," which was the national anthem last night at Jones Beach, due to its fun and carefree nature. For his encore, Buffett tipped his hat to Crosby, Stills & Nash with "Southern Cross," and he went on to introduce his gifted band members, all of which are talented in their own right. He also honored Bob Marley and The Wailers with a mash-up of "One Love" and "People Get Ready," prior to concluding with "Tin Cup Chalice." The Verdict Overall, Jimmy Buffett was superb at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Despite the rainy weather, he was able to put on an upbeat and fun concert. The "Parrotheads" have stuck by him through thick and thin and proved that they are one of the most dedicated artist fan-bases out there, as they weathered the storm to stick by Buffett, and it was all worth it. Buffett gets better with age and experience, and one thing is for sure, it is not August on Long Island unless Jimmy Buffett comes to town with his annual tour. His set garnered an A rating. His loyal fans, the "Parrotheads" were with him every step of the way as they tailgated and through parties in honor of Buffett.Buffett began his set with "License to Chill" and it was followed by a distinct cover of "Brown Eyed Girl," where everybody was reciting the chorus verbatim, and "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes."After the nonchalant "Jamaica Mistaica," he collaborated with Mac McAnally on "Nothin' but a Breeze," which was sheer bliss. The inclusion of the tour's namesake song "Son of a Son of a Sailor" was an added bonus, and he delivered on his laid-back Alan Jackson duet "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and the Zac Brown Band's "Knee Deep." He gave his audience exactly what they wanted and the crooner delivered.Equally impressive was the acoustic portion of his show that included "Lone Palm," "Frenchman for the Night," "Half Drunk" and "African Friend," all of which were impressive.The latter half of his show featured such fan-favorite songs as "A Pirate Looks at Forty," "Last Mango in Paris," "One Particular Harbour," and his signature tune that everybody was waiting for the entire evening: "Margaritaville," which was the national anthem last night at Jones Beach, due to its fun and carefree nature.For his encore, Buffett tipped his hat to Crosby, Stills & Nash with "Southern Cross," and he went on to introduce his gifted band members, all of which are talented in their own right. He also honored Bob Marley and The Wailers with a mash-up of "One Love" and "People Get Ready," prior to concluding with "Tin Cup Chalice."Overall, Jimmy Buffett was superb at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Despite the rainy weather, he was able to put on an upbeat and fun concert. The "Parrotheads" have stuck by him through thick and thin and proved that they are one of the most dedicated artist fan-bases out there, as they weathered the storm to stick by Buffett, and it was all worth it.Buffett gets better with age and experience, and one thing is for sure, it is not August on Long Island unless Jimmy Buffett comes to town with his annual tour. His set garnered an A rating. More about Jimmy buffett, Jones Beach, Parrotheads, Margaritaville Jimmy buffett Jones Beach Parrotheads Margaritaville