article imageReview: Jimmy Buffett lackluster on national anthem, drops mic at the end Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New Orleans - On January 20, 2019, singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett performed the national anthem at the at NFC Championship, but his rendition was horrid.
He sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" a cappella at the NFC Championship game, but it was rushed and lacked emotion and soul; moreover, his pitch was all over the place. It seemed like he was trying to just get it over with, and at times, it felt like he was talking, or just reciting the lyrics, as opposed to actually singing.
Buffett ended the national anthem with a deliberate mic drop, which drew even more negative attention to him, and the social networks erupted, especially Twitter.
This football game was between the Los Angeles Rams vs. the New Orleans Saints, and it was held in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The "Margaritaville" hitmaker is a lifelong fan of the New Orleans Saints.
The Verdict
Overall, Jimmy Buffett delivered an unimpressive version of "The Star-Spangled Banner." It came across as a total lack of effort on Buffett's part, and it was quite embarrassing. National Football League (NFL) fans were outraged and they roasted him. Being the veteran singer-songwriter and musician that he is, Buffett could have handled this high-profile occasion better with more class and grace.
This live performance was the antithesis to his Jones Beach Theater concert that Digital Journal reviewed back on August 15, 2017, where his vocals were soothing and mellow.
