Veteran singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett collaborated with country group Eli Young Band on "Saltwater Gospel (Fins Up Version)," and the result is amazing. Jimmy Buffett lends his rich, timeless voice on this tune and he helps elevate it to a higher level. This song is bound to become a favorite at both of their live shows in the future (once touring and live music resumes following the COVID-19 pandemic). Mike Eli, the frontman of the Eli Young Band, remarked that they aimed high for this collaboration. They thought how cool it would be to have Jimmy Buffett featured on the tune, and once they found out he was interested, they were pumped, and rightfully so. He subsequently proclaimed Buffett as an "icon" that has made a big impact on the world with fans, affectionately known as Parrotheads, that are completely devoted to his persona and laid-back party environment. "Plus, he likes a drink now and then, and so do we," Eli added. "Saltwater Gospel (Fins Up Version)" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify . This collaboration was released via The Valory Music Company. Amid the chaos of our current climate, this revitalized anthem is a fitting sonic mantra to wash away the troubles of everyday life. It has a nonchalant and carefree island vibe to it that will resonate well with both of their fan-bases. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.